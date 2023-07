Kerry musicians are invited to submit proposals for an event at a music festival.

The Chamber Music on Valentia 2023 is offering the chance for a performance to be presented on Saturday August 19th.

The performance duration will 2 to 3 hours and it can be a repeated set of work from individual artists or a small group.

The closing date for applications is Monday July 31st.

For information on how to apply see https://www.chambermusiconvalentia.com/our-2023-festival/fuaimeanna-nua/