Chamber CEO says Kerry needs to focus on indigenous businesses

Kerry needs to focus on small businesses started and being developed in the county.

That’s according to Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Ken Tobin, who was speaking after it was announced that Tralee company, WAZP, is to create 20 jobs.

It’s to develop a new 3D printing operation at a cost of €2 million in the former BorgWarner factory in the Monavalley Business Park.

WAZP allows companies transform ideas from digital plans into physical products through 3D printing; IKEA is among its clients.

Ken Tobin says while people rightly praise established companies such as Kerry Group and Fexco, what smaller, local businesses such as WAZP has achieved is remarkable.