Chair of Kerry Joint Policing Commitee said he asked Jackie Healy-Rae to consider position

The chair of the Joint Policing Committee in Kerry has said earlier this week he asked a member of the group to consider his position.

Yesterday, Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae announced he was standing down as a member of the JPC.

Last week, in Tralee Circuit Court, the independent county councillor lost his appeal against two assault convictions.

Advertisement

Judge Francis Comerford told Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae that he had lied to gardaí and that he didn’t believe the defence assertions in his appeal.

Fianna Fáil councillor and Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Niall Kelleher is the chairperson of the Kerry Joint Policing Committee.

These committees are forum which allow gardaí, council officials, and politicians as well as the community and voluntary sectors to co-operate and consult on policing and crime matters in each local authority area.

Advertisement

Cllr Kelleher said earlier this week he had asked Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae to consider his position.

Cllr Healy-Rae told him that he would be writing a letter regarding the matter to Cllr Kelleher, as chair of the JPC, and to the CEO of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell later in the week.

This is what Cllr Healy-Rae did, Niall Kelleher said.

Advertisement

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae said he was stepping away from the JPC in order to avoid the committee’s good work being overshadowed given recent events.