Chair of Kerry hurling club says GAA should secure accommodation for inter-county teams

May 27, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Croke Park officials need to step in and guarantee hotel rooms for inter-county teams travelling to Dublin to compete in the GAA championship.

That’s according to the chair of Abbeydorney Hurling Club Tom O’Connell.

The Kerry hurlers are travelling up and down to play in the Joe McDonagh Cup final as they're unable to secure accommodation close to the city.

It’s also emerged that the Kerry County Board has to place a 13,000-euro deposit on accommodation for the All-Ireland football quarter-finals weekend due to the shortage of hotel rooms in the capital.

He says the hotel rooms simply aren’t there which is causing a massive headache for managers and teams.

Mr O’Connell outlines how he thinks the GAA should approach the issue.

