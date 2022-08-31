Chadwick Group appoints new regional director for South and Southwest region  

Chadwick Group has appointed Ger Farrell as the new Regional Director for the South and Southwest region which includes Tralee.

Mr Farrell is responsible for managing, developing, and monitoring the performance of the branches under his remit.

Mr Farrell joined Chadwick Group in 2014 as a Sales Executive and during his time at the company, he has worked across multiple functions in the business amassing experience in key leadership as well as customer-focused roles.

The appointment comes during a period of sustained growth for Chadwick Group and has been made as part of the firm’s full-service strategy to meet customer needs in an increasingly demanding market.