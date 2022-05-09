Advertisement
CCPC carries out garage inspections across Kerry

May 9, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
CCPC carries out garage inspections across Kerry
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has been carrying out unannounced inspections of garages in Kerry over the past fortnight.

Authorised officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and local Gardaí inspected vehicles for evidence that traders may be misleading consumers about their history.

These unannounced inspections were carried out in Cork as well as Kerry.

When making a sale, car dealers must provide consumers with information on a vehicle’s roadworthiness and history.

That includes mileage and any previous damage.

Any provision of false, misleading or deceptive information about a car is an offence and, on prosecution, a perpetrator can be liable for a fine of €4,000 and up to six months in prison.

The CCPC has advised consumers to exercise caution and carry out independent research before purchasing a used car.

 

 

