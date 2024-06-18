CCPC assessing proposed purchase of North Kerry wind farm

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is assessing a proposed purchase of a north Kerry wind farm by the ESB.

The commissions role is to protect the interests of consumers by blocking mergers and acquisitions which would lead to a substantial reduction in competition.

Pallas Windfarm Limited currently owns a main wind farm and extension wind farm at Clahane near Lixnaw.

The two combine to make a 51.6 megawatts operational wind farm, which is enough power to boil the average kettle over 34,400 times a day.

ESB Wind Development Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the ESB, has applied to buy the wind farm, but this is subject to the approval from the CCPC.

Third parties can make submissions to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission before Wednesday, the 19th June.