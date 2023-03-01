Advertisement
News

Cathal Walshe named as grand marshal for Killarney St Patrick’s Day Parade

Mar 1, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Cathal Walshe named as grand marshal for Killarney St Patrick’s Day Parade Cathal Walshe named as grand marshal for Killarney St Patrick’s Day Parade
The highly coveted role of Grand Marshcall for this year's St Patrick's Festival Parade Killarney, is Cathal Walshe, (centre) Announcing the details were from left, Matt Farrell, Killarney Municipal Officer, Brigid O'Keeffe, CEO, Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Cllr Niall Kelleher, Cathaoirleach Killarney Municipal District and Paul Sherry, St Patrick's Festival, Killarney. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
Share this article

A retired Garda, who has devoted his life to voluntary community work and helping others, has been named as the grand marshal for Killarney's St Patrick’s Day Parade.

Cathal Walshe, who is also the PRO of the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle, has been given the honour.

St Patrick’s Festival chairman, Paul Sherry says Mr Walshe is most worthy recipient given what he has done for the town and its people for over half a century.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, public buildings in the Killarney area will turn green to mark St Patrick’s Day.

St Mary’s Cathedral, the Franciscan Friary, St Mary’s Church of Ireland, the Methodist Church, Ross Castle and Killarney Town Hall as well as landmark statues and monuments will all shine green.

The town will also host a shop window competition for the best green building and the best themed shop window.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus