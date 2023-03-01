Cathal Walshe named as grand marshal for Killarney St Patrick’s Day Parade

A retired Garda, who has devoted his life to voluntary community work and helping others, has been named as the grand marshal for Killarney's St Patrick’s Day Parade.

Cathal Walshe, who is also the PRO of the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle, has been given the honour.

St Patrick’s Festival chairman, Paul Sherry says Mr Walshe is most worthy recipient given what he has done for the town and its people for over half a century.

Meanwhile, public buildings in the Killarney area will turn green to mark St Patrick’s Day.

St Mary’s Cathedral, the Franciscan Friary, St Mary’s Church of Ireland, the Methodist Church, Ross Castle and Killarney Town Hall as well as landmark statues and monuments will all shine green.

The town will also host a shop window competition for the best green building and the best themed shop window.