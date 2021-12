A Castleisland woman who won the local lotto four times this year says she can't believe how lucky she is.

Mary O'Connell from the Maum in Castleisland won €1,028 in last week's Castleisland Rugby Club Split the Bucket draw, having previously scooped the jackpot in three other draws. When the news of her win came in, she said she thought it was a hoax call.