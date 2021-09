Former students of Presentation Secondary School Castleisland accessed their Leaving Cert results online at home this morning, and then went to the school to meet friends and teachers.

These students were delighted with their results, despite the disruption to teaching over the past 18 months.

Principal of Presentation Secondary School Castleisland, Katherina Broderick is optimistic the students sitting their Leaving Cert next year will have a more normal year ahead.