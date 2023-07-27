A Castleisland man says Irish emigrants were hugely proud of Sineád O’Connor.

The Dublin singer passed away yesterday at the age of 56.

Joe Browne has been a fan of Sinead O'Connor since the late 1980s.

He saw her perform in New York in 1987, when he was an emigrant there.

Joe Browne says her voice was unequalled and she’d an electric presence on stage.

He says Irish emigrants were proud of her and loved to see her perform where they’d set-up overseas:

Meanwhile, Sheila O'Connor from Brosna says Sinead O'Connor showed courage in talking about mental health issues at a time when such topics remained taboo.

She remembers the singer speaking at a conference about mental health in the London Irish Women’s Centre in the 1980s.

Sheila O’Connor says Sinead’s openness and frankness about mental health helped many people who attended that day:

Anyone affected by this story can contact the Samaritans on 116 123.