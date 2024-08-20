Castleisland-Farranfore road down to one lane following collision

The Castleisland-Farranfore road is down to one lane following a road traffic collision.
The incident occurred near Cloghan Lodge B&B by the junction with Powell's Road.
Gardaí are asking motorists to avoid the area.
