Castleisland-Farranfore road down to one lane following collision

Aug 20, 2024 17:13 By radiokerrynews
Castleisland-Farranfore road down to one lane following collision
The Castleisland-Farranfore road is down to one lane following a road traffic collision.

The incident occurred near Cloghan Lodge B&B by the junction with Powell's Road.

Gardaí are asking motorists to avoid the area.

