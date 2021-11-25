Castleisland company says dispute with Kerry County Council threatens workers homes

A company owner in Castleisland who is building 10 houses for his workers says the project is in jeopardy due to a dispute with Kerry County Council.

Tony Walsh of Walsh Colour Print has already built 3 houses that are occupied by workers but says the council have issued him with a notice to stop building in a dispute over the bond.

Jerry O Sullivan Reports

Mr Walsh claims the council is refusing to release a bond of €108,000 which is being held in connection to an adjoining development that was completed in 2008.

The Walshes had an investment in the development of 70 houses but they maintain that the “snag list” which the bond was designed to cover has been completed and it is now being used for maintenance work in what is a private estate.

Mr Walsh says that the employees be able to draw down a mortgage, as the banks will refuse to do so while the issue of the bond is outstanding.

When contacted for comment on the issue Kerry County Council said it is currently engaged in ongoing discussions with the developer in this instance and it would not, therefore, be appropriate to comment publicly on that engagement.

