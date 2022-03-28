Advertisement
Castleisland bypass reduced to one lane today

Mar 28, 2022 09:03 By radiokerrynews
One lane of the Castleisland bypass will close for a period of time today (Monday).

Kerry County Council says the closure is to facilitate essential maintenance.

The road will reopen at 5pm.

