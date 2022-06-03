Carrauntoohil search stood down after body found

The search for a man, who'd been missing on Carrantoohil, has been stood down after a body was found.

A body has been found in the past hour on the McGillycuddy Reeks.

61-year-old Tipperary man John Dunne, who was an experienced walker, failed to return to his accommodation after climbing Carrauntoohil on Wednesday.

Advertisement

He made contact with the B&B he was to stay at that evening, to say he would be at the Lisleibane car park in an hour, but he failed to turn up.

The alarm was raised and a search began at half past four yesterday morning.

Kerry Mountain Rescue, along with a drone team, search dogs and the Iveragh Coast Guard resumed the search for Mr Dunne this morning; a body was found a short time later.

Advertisement

An Garda Síochána confirmed the search has been stood down and thanked Kerry Mountain Rescue, those who assisted with the search, the media and public for their assistance.