A man who fell while climbing Carrauntoohil is being airlifted to hospital.

It's understood the man was climbing alone on the mountain when he had the accident last evening.

Valentia Coast Guard was notified of the man's plight at noon.

Advertisement

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team is also assisting along with members of the public.

Valentia Coast Guard says Rescue Helicopter 115 is bringing the injured climber from Carrauntoohil to University Hospital Kerry.