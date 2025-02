Cara Credit Union has announced its sponsorship of MTU Kerry’s Student Union.

Cara says the partnership underscores its commitment to empowering students, supporting their educational journey, and building communities.

The sponsorship will go towards Student Union uniforms and stationery supplies at the college, which is attended by over 3,500 students.

Advertisement

Cara Credit Union CEO, Pa Laide says by supporting students today, it is investing in the leaders of tomorrow.