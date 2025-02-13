Advertisement
Cantillon conference hears of opportunity for different generations to work together for better results

Feb 13, 2025 17:47 By radiokerrynews
Grett O'Connor, video producer and presenter, Professor Mary Horgan, Chief Medical Officer of Ireland and Professor Felicity Kelliher, South East Technological University at the Cantillion 2025. Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD.
The Cantillon conference has heard that despite the generation gap widening, there are now fantastic opportunities for different generations to work together for better results.

Professor of management practice at the South East Technological University, Professor Felicity Kelliher is a native of Kerry and she was among those addressing the conference today.

Leadership rewired was the theme of this year’s Cantillon conference, which is named after the pioneering 18th century economist from Ballyheigue, Richard Cantillon.

Professor Felicity Kelliher says children and teenagers have very creative minds and should be appointed to boards within businesses.

She says mentorship isn’t limited to one direction and feels younger generations could play a vital role in helping to map the future of businesses in Kerry and beyond:

