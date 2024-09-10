Candlelight Vigil In Tralee for World Suicide Prevention Day

A candlelight vigil to remember those lost to suicide will take place tonight at 8pm in Pearse Park, Tralee. The event is held annually in Tralee on World Suicide Prevention Day, September 10th.

Sharon Roche is a Mental Health Campaigner who has organised the event this year

Those who have been affected by suicide are encouraged to come down to the Park to remember loved ones.

World Suicide Prevention Day was established in 2003, and is a collaboration between the World Health Organisation and the International Association for Suicide Prevention Each year the day aims to reduce stigma and raises awareness on a local, national and international level, giving the powerful message that suicides are preventable.

The most recent CSO figures released in 2021 showed that 449 people died by suicide, with a male suicide rate of 14.9 per 100,000 compared to 3.6 per 100,000 in females.

If you're affected, you may contact the Samaritans at 116 123.