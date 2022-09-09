Advertisement
Kerry people invited to attend candlelight vigil on National Suicide Day tomorrow

Sep 9, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry people invited to attend candlelight vigil on National Suicide Day tomorrow
Pixabay
Kerry people are being invited to attend a candlelight vigil taking place tomorrow in memory of those who’ve passed away from suicide.

The vigil is taking place in Pearse Park in Tralee at 8pm.

The event is happening on National Suicide Awareness Day.

CSO figures released today show that 524 people died by suicide in Ireland in 2019 and it was the number one cause of death for young males under 25.

Sharon Roche is organising the event and she is sharing an important message:

If you're affected, you may contact the Samaritans at 116 123.

 

