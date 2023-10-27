Advertisement
Camino-type attraction for southwest among proposals in Kenmare tourism plan

Oct 27, 2023 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Camino-type attraction for southwest among proposals in Kenmare tourism plan
A Camino-type attraction for the southwest is among the proposals included in a new five-year tourism plan for West Cork and Kenmare.

The plan, launched by Fáilte Ireland, aims to extend the tourism season across the region, and position it as a premier, national, and international artisan food and drink destination.

It plans to increase bednights in the region by 2% year-on-year, increase visitor numbers in the off-peak season, and increase visitor satisfaction.

It also aims to protect the natural heritage and special environmental character of the region.

The plan includes the development of an iconic start/end to the Wild Atlantic Way, and a Camino-type offering connecting the Beara Way, Kerry Way, and Sheep’s Head Way.

A link to the plan in full is available here.

