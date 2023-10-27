Camino-type attraction for southwest among proposals in Kenmare tourism plan

A Camino-type attraction for the southwest is among the proposals included in a new five-year tourism plan for West Cork and Kenmare.

The plan, launched by Fáilte Ireland, aims to extend the tourism season across the region, and position it as a premier, national, and international artisan food and drink destination.

It plans to increase bednights in the region by 2% year-on-year, increase visitor numbers in the off-peak season, and increase visitor satisfaction.

Advertisement

It also aims to protect the natural heritage and special environmental character of the region.

The plan includes the development of an iconic start/end to the Wild Atlantic Way, and a Camino-type offering connecting the Beara Way, Kerry Way, and Sheep’s Head Way.

A link to the plan in full is available here.