CAMHS families notified of the level of risk patients were exposed to

The HSE has contacted families involved in the CAMHS controversy to notify them of the level of risk children were exposed to.

In a letter addressed to parents and guardians of children who were inappropriately prescribed medication, the HSE further apologised to families who received sub-standard care at the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

Up until now, children affected by the inappropriate prescribing of medication under South Kerry CAMHS care, did not know which category was applicable to them.

Advertisement

As outlined in the Maskey Report last month, 27 children were put at risk of harm while 46 children suffered significant harm.

The HSE has today clarified, by means of a letter, which children belong in each group.

In the letter, Chief Officer Michael Fitzgerald, acknowledged that this information would bring additional upset and unease for families and further apologised for misgivings in the service.

Advertisement

He also says that the HSE will arrange appointments with a consultant psychiatrist for affected families in the coming week to answer any queries or concerns relating to letters received today.

The information line for families affected by inappropriate prescribing and diagnoses is 1800 742 800.