Calls to repair Kerry bridge damaged over a year ago

Sep 21, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Cllr John O'Donoghue - Photo By : Domnick Walsh ©
A landowner has been forced to place a pallet on a damaged Kerry bridge to prevent children or livestock from falling into a river.

That's according to Kerry Independent Alliance Cllr John O'Donoghue who called for Gortahoosh Bridge in Glenflesk to be repaired.

Cllr O'Donoghue said the bridge was damaged over a year ago when something collided with it.

Kerry County Council said it will carry out maintenance works at the bridge in the final quarter of this year which will allow for a further assessment of the structure to be carried out.

 

 

