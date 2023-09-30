Calls to establish marram grass planting project at Rossbeigh beach

Calls have been made to establish a marram grass planting project at Rossbeigh beach.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill made the call at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

He says this project should be in conjunction with primary and secondary schools in the locality, as well as with any interested parties and stakeholders.

Cllr Cahill says it’s important to ensure everything possible is being done to save the sand dune network there from being wiped out by erosion of the elements.

Kerry County Council says its biodiversity office will engage with interested parties to ascertain what works can be undertaken; the council offered to support any group that establishes itself for these works.