Calls for signs to promote Tralee as a university town

A newly elected Fine Gael councillor is calling for signs promoting Tralee as a university town to be put up on all major routes into the town.

Cllr Angie Bailey said branding Tralee this way would make it easier to attract conferences, educational conventions, international students and tourism.

She believes it would also be a source of pride for the town, and the prestige associated with MTU should not go exclusively to Cork.

Council management told the first meeting of the new Tralee MD they have consulted with MTU Kerry and are now exploring putting such signs on the national roads into Tralee.

They cautioned councillors that all signs would require the prior approval of TII.