Advertisement
News

Calls for signs to promote Tralee as a university town

Aug 5, 2024 13:32 By radiokerrynews
Calls for signs to promote Tralee as a university town
Share this article

A newly elected Fine Gael councillor is calling for signs promoting Tralee as a university town to be put up on all major routes into the town.

Cllr Angie Bailey said branding Tralee this way would make it easier to attract conferences, educational conventions, international students and tourism.

She believes it would also be a source of pride for the town, and the prestige associated with MTU should not go exclusively to Cork.

Advertisement

Council management told the first meeting of the new Tralee MD they have consulted with MTU Kerry and are now exploring putting such signs on the national roads into Tralee.

They cautioned councillors that all signs would require the prior approval of TII.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Norma Foley congratulates Kerry Ladies team
Advertisement
Kerry MEP calls for the Government to reinstate 9% VAT rate for hospitality sector
Kerry crowned All Ireland Ladies football champions 2024
Advertisement

Recommended

Norma Foley congratulates Kerry Ladies team
Kerry MEP calls for the Government to reinstate 9% VAT rate for hospitality sector
Kerry duo selected for Ireland
Adeleke cruises to heat victory
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus