Advertisement
News

Calls for national dog DNA database after latest attack on Kerry sheep

Dec 19, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Calls for national dog DNA database after latest attack on Kerry sheep
Share this article

The incoming government needs to take action to stop dog attacks on farm animals.

That’s the message from the Vice President of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association John Joe Fitzgerald.

John Joe Fitzgerald is a sheep farmer himself from Baile an Lochaigh, and says dog attacks on farm animals are happening too often.

Advertisement

He was speaking after five sheep were killed and three injured following an attack in Knocknagoshel last weekend; two sheep are still missing.

John Joe Fitzgerald says there are measures that need to happen immediately that would bring down the number of horrific attacks.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry’s newest TD says he wants to hits the ground running in 34th Dáil
Advertisement
Figures show average price of buying a home in parts of Kerry increased by 126% in decade
Permission sought for major refurbishment of five-star mid-Kerry hotel
Advertisement

Recommended

Pharma giant Astellas recruiting for Tralee manufacturing plant
Figures show average price of buying a home in parts of Kerry increased by 126% in decade
Kerry’s newest TD says he wants to hits the ground running in 34th Dáil
Accommodation Sought in Listowel
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus