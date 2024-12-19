The incoming government needs to take action to stop dog attacks on farm animals.

That’s the message from the Vice President of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association John Joe Fitzgerald.

John Joe Fitzgerald is a sheep farmer himself from Baile an Lochaigh, and says dog attacks on farm animals are happening too often.

He was speaking after five sheep were killed and three injured following an attack in Knocknagoshel last weekend; two sheep are still missing.

John Joe Fitzgerald says there are measures that need to happen immediately that would bring down the number of horrific attacks.