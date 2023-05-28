Calls for more support and financial assistance for Kerry Community Nursing Unit

The Department of Health needs to allocate more support and financial assistance to a Kerry Community Nursing Unit.

That’s according to Fine Gael councillor Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen.

He says the Valentia Community Nursing Unit is a wonderful facility where loved ones can be cared for nearby, but says it’s struggling to attract staff.

He says there are over 20 residents and almost 30 staff members, but says more staff need to be recruited, particularly nurses.

He raised the issue at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.