Calls for more support and financial assistance for Kerry Community Nursing Unit

May 28, 2023 11:05 By radiokerrynews
Calls for more support and financial assistance for Kerry Community Nursing Unit
Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen (Fine Gael) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
The Department of Health needs to allocate more support and financial assistance to a Kerry Community Nursing Unit.

That’s according to Fine Gael councillor Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen.

He says the Valentia Community Nursing Unit is a wonderful facility where loved ones can be cared for nearby, but says it’s struggling to attract staff.

He says there are over 20 residents and almost 30 staff members, but says more staff need to be recruited, particularly nurses.

He raised the issue at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

