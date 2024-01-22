The council is being called on to produce and publicise maps which highlight parts of Kerry where sheep have been attacked by dogs.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald tabled the motion at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

Kerry County Council stated there was merit in the proposal; it says such attacks are investigated but without sufficient evidence it’s difficult to bring these to a successful conclusion.

Advertisement

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald feels if an area is prone to such attacks, this mapping system would enable the council to call to check if dogs in that area are microchipped:

Councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald is also calling on the Department of Agriculture to use its satellite monitoring system to help investigate attacks.

Advertisement

He says if all dogs were microchipped, this system would help identify which dogs were in the area at the time of an attack: