Calls for maps to be produced highlighting areas in Kerry where sheep have been attacked

Jan 22, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Calls for maps to be produced highlighting areas in Kerry where sheep have been attacked
Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
The council is being called on to produce and publicise maps which highlight parts of Kerry where sheep have been attacked by dogs.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald tabled the motion at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

Kerry County Council stated there was merit in the proposal; it says such attacks are investigated but without sufficient evidence it’s difficult to bring these to a successful conclusion.

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald feels if an area is prone to such attacks, this mapping system would enable the council to call to check if dogs in that area are microchipped:

Councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald is also calling on the Department of Agriculture to use its satellite monitoring system to help investigate attacks.

He says if all dogs were microchipped, this system would help identify which dogs were in the area at the time of an attack:

Sport

Kerry Racing News

Jan 22, 2024 12:56
