Calls for help to St Vincent de Paul in Kerry up by 40 percent in last 12 months

Jan 5, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Calls for help to St Vincent de Paul in Kerry up by 40 percent in last 12 months
The St Vincent de Paul in Kerry spent €1.7 million Euro in the last year, providing help to families and individuals in need in the county.

The society received 12,600 calls during 2021 - an increase of 40 percent on the previous year - making it an exceptionally busy year in Kerry.

President of the Society in Kerry, Mary Frances Behan, says loss of jobs and reduced incomes caused by Lockdown, put a lot of pressure on families.

But it was rising food prices and higher utility bills that forced many people in Kerry to seek the society's help.

A total of 4,000 food hampers were given out to families and individuals in need over the last year, with many of them contacting the society for the first time, according to Ms Behan:

