Calls for haematology services to be provided at UHK

Jun 7, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Calls for haematology services to be provided at UHK
There are calls for haematology services to be provided at University Hospital Kerry.

Pauline Fitzmaurice is from North Kerry and has a rare form of leukaemia.

Despite living just 10km from UHK, she must travel to Cork University Hospital on five consecutive days for haematology treatment.

This is due to a lack of facilities available at UHK, despite the fact that there is a haematologist there.

Radio Kerry News has contacted the South-South West Hospital Group for comment.

Ms Fitzgerald says it’s mentally and physically tiring, and expensive travelling to Cork so regularly for her treatment.

She says being able to get chemo in UHK, would help so many patients:

