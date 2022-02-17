Calls for extra pay to attract consultants to rural areas

An additional payment for consultants working in rural counties such as Kerry should be introduced.

That's according to a solicitor with a leading law firm which specialises in medical negligence.

Piarais Neary of HOMS Assist, says the need for a rural tariff has been borne out by the recent review into the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

The Maskey Report found that 46 children were harmed and 227 children were put at risk as a result of the prescribing of inappropriate medication.

Mr Neary says Ireland should look at how other countries have implemented a tariff in order to keep medical professionals in rural areas.