Advertisement
News

Calls for Education Minister to add driver theory test to school curriculum

Dec 7, 2022 12:12 By radiokerrynews
Calls for Education Minister to add driver theory test to school curriculum Calls for Education Minister to add driver theory test to school curriculum
Share this article

There are calls for the Minister for Education to add the driver theory test to the school curriculum.

Councillor Michael Cahill says a very large percentage of people want to be able to drive as soon as they reach the legal age.

The Fianna Fáil councillor says it makes sense that the driver theory test is taught in Transition Year, adding the majority of people will need to drive to school, college or work.

Advertisement

At the monthly Kerry County Council meeting, he called on his party colleague Minister for Education Norma Foley to add it to the secondary school curriculum.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus