Calls for Education Minister to add driver theory test to school curriculum

There are calls for the Minister for Education to add the driver theory test to the school curriculum.

Councillor Michael Cahill says a very large percentage of people want to be able to drive as soon as they reach the legal age.

The Fianna Fáil councillor says it makes sense that the driver theory test is taught in Transition Year, adding the majority of people will need to drive to school, college or work.

At the monthly Kerry County Council meeting, he called on his party colleague Minister for Education Norma Foley to add it to the secondary school curriculum.