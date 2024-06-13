Calls for development of private road to Coomasaharn Lake

There are calls for the private road leading to Coomasaharn Lake to be developed to make the beauty spot more accessible.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty put a question to the council's executive asking that the CLÁR or ORIS programmes be explored to fund the project

Kenmare Municipal District Cathaoirleach Moriarty told a recent meeting that "this is a beautiful area" which would be much easier to reach if access and parking infrastructure were "up to standard".

Coomasaharn Lake is within the Killarney National Park, Macgillycuddy's Reeks and Caragh River Catchment Special Area of Conservation.

Council management replied that the L-11605 local public tertiary road gets to 1-and-a quarter kilometres (1.25 km) of Coomasaharn Lake, but that the remainder of the route is private, so cannot be taken in charge.

However, management did say they would be open to working with a local group, in partnership with the landowners that adjoin the lake, on the possibility of developing a sustainable tourism project in the area, which may be eligible for support through the Leader Programme.