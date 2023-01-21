Calls for day procedures unit at UHK unit to re-open

A Kerry TD is calling for the day procedures unit at University Hospital Kerry to re-open.

Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly has written to the management of UHK, urging them to resume day procedures.

He says over 20 day-surgeries have been cancelled this year due to lack of beds, adding frustrated patients have contacted him about it.

Advertisement

The Kerry TD says this was foreseeable yet it continues, adding the unit was closed for months during the last surge.

Deputy Daly has written to the General Manager of UHK to seek a date when day surgeries will return.