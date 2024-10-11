Advertisement
Calls for capacity issues on Ballybunion to Tralee bus route to be addressed

Oct 11, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Capacity issues on the 272 bus route from Ballybunion to Tralee need to be addressed.

That’s according to Sinn Fein TD Pa Daly.

He says some students are being left behind at Munster Technological University as the bus is almost full when it arrives to the campus before 6pm.

He says when the issue arose previously he met with Bus Éireann who agreed to put on a larger bus, but he's claiming this larger bus is now in use on another route.

Deputy Daly says he will raise the issue with the Minister for Transport, saying students can’t be stranded at the roadside.

