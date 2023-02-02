Calls for calm amid rumours of new direct provision centre in Listowel

There are calls for calm amid rumours of a new direct provision centre in Listowel.

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly says there is concern among locals about the potential for a direct provision centre in the town.

Cllr Kennelly adds people should remain calm before the full story is established.

Advertisement

The Fine Gael councillor also called on the Department of Integration to show leadership and communicate with local communities.

Cllr Kennelly says short-term contracts to accommodate asylum seekers in hotels are not the solution, with many of those contracts reportedly set to expire in the coming months.