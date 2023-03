Young Kerry singers are being called on to enter the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

It’s open to children aged between 9 to 14 years olds and entries can be solos, duets or groups with a maximum of six people.

The heats will take place in April and the winner will represent Ireland at the Junior Eurovision competition.

Advertisement

The closing date for entries is on Friday (March 24th), with forms available on www.tg4.ie/junioreurovision