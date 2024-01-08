Call for NPWS to be funded to survey Kerry's coast

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) needs more money to survey Kerry's coast, according to an expert coastal ecologist.

Dr John Barimo of University College Cork was speaking about a prediction that the puffin, a bird synonymous with Kerry’s Skelligs islands, could disappear from the country by 2050.

Dr Barimo says because of Ireland's unique location and climate, the National Parks and Wildlife Service should be funded to undertake bigger surveys off our coastlines.

Advertisement

He says not enough is known about what's going on at sea, and the changes in puffin habits could be the canary in the coal mine for further changes.