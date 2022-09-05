Call for large octopuses caught off Kerry coast to be reported

There’s a call for fishermen that catch large octopuses off the Kerry coast to make their find known.

Marine biologist, Kevin Flannery of Dingle Oceanworld, says in recent times, fishermen along the south coast have found the remains of lobsters eaten by non-native octopuses.

There’s a smaller octopus native to Irish waters, but Mr Flannery believes these larger octopuses are now breeding off the Irish coast.

Advertisement

He’s appealing to fishermen to let him know if they come across larger than usual octopuses.