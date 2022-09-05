Advertisement
Call for large octopuses caught off Kerry coast to be reported

Sep 5, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Call for large octopuses caught off Kerry coast to be reported
Photo: Pixabay
There’s a call for fishermen that catch large octopuses off the Kerry coast to make their find known.

Marine biologist, Kevin Flannery of Dingle Oceanworld, says in recent times, fishermen along the south coast have found the remains of lobsters eaten by non-native octopuses.

There’s a smaller octopus native to Irish waters, but Mr Flannery believes these larger octopuses are now breeding off the Irish coast.

He’s appealing to fishermen to let him know if they come across larger than usual octopuses.

 

