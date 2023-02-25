Call for Kerry people to enter Creative Communities Awards Scheme

Kerry people are being called on to enter the Creative Communities Awards Scheme.

It’s open to community groups, arts groups, artists, creative practitioners, venues and festivals.

There’s prize fund of up to €5,000 for communities to work on a creative or cultural project which will be showcased at events.

The deadline for applications is February 28th, with forms available on Kerry Arts Office website.

Application forms are available on https://arts.kerrycoco.ie/.