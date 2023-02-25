Advertisement
Call for Kerry people to enter Creative Communities Awards Scheme

Feb 25, 2023 10:02 By radiokerrynews
Festival In A Van' Is Coming To Tralee and arrived today 9.10.20 . Singer Mary Culloty O'Sullivan from Killarney sings from the VAN in Tralee's town park . THE Creative Ireland Kerry Programme is working with 'Festival in a Van' and had live, outdoor entertainment for up to 15 people only for an audiences in Tralee's town Park . "Festival in a Van is a novel response to the times we are in," explains producer, Gemma Tipton. A specially equipped van houses a mini arts venue, kitted out with everything necessary for half-hour, socially distanced performances by top class Kerry musicians. The performances will take place in open spaces where people can enjoy top quality music whilst adhering to safe social distancing, keeping 2 metres apart at all times.
Kerry people are being called on to enter the Creative Communities Awards Scheme.

 

It’s open to community groups, arts groups, artists, creative practitioners, venues and festivals.

There’s prize fund of up to €5,000 for communities to work on a creative or cultural project which will be showcased at events.

 

The deadline for applications is February 28th, with forms available on Kerry Arts Office website.

 

Application forms are available on https://arts.kerrycoco.ie/. 

