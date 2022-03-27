Call for KCC to use app that aids disabled drivers

Kerry County Council should start using an app which helps drivers with disabilities find available disabled parking spaces.

That’s according to a motion submitted by Cllr Bobby O’Connell at a meeting of Castleisland Municipal District.

Fine Gael councillor Bobby O’Connell is calling on Kerry County Council to use the SpaceFinder app.

Limerick City and County Council recently became the first local authority in Ireland to start using the SpaceFinder service.

Cllr O’Connell says the app helps drivers with disabilities to find parking spaces quickly and alerts them as to when a space in a disabled parking bay becomes available.

He says the SpaceFinder app reduces carbon footprint as well as traffic congestion.

In response, Kerry County Council says the request will be investigated as part of its countywide parking strategy.