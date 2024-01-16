Advertisement
Call for issues to be addressed to improve Kerry’s early years sector

Jan 16, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Call for issues to be addressed to improve Kerry's early years sector
There’s a call for issues to be addressed to improve Kerry’s early years sector.

 

Early Childhood Ireland says staffing, administrative burden, funding, and planning are huge concerns facing its 116 Kerry members.

The advocacy group says a lack of planning is affecting over 6,650 children who attend preschool, full day care, and afterschool settings in Kerry.

 

The organisation says the 2024 Budget was a big disappointment, and these issues can only be resolved with a five-year plan. 

 

 

