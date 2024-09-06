Advertisement
Call for child benefit to be means tested as requests to Vincent de Paul in Kerry increase

Sep 6, 2024 17:23 By radiokerrynews
St Vincent de Paul
Child benefit must be means tested, to ensure that the money goes to parents in Kerry who need it most.

That's according to President of the St Vincent de Paul in Tralee, Marion Moore, reacting to the news that the payment will be increased in next month's Budget.

Ms Moore says that summer is normally a quiet time for the society - but this past summer has been exceptionally busy, especially with calls from parents who're struggling financially.

Many callers have already spent the 'back to school' allowance on paying household bills, and are now faced with more costs as their children return to education.

Ms Moore says any increase to the child benefit would be welcome.

But she feels that means-testing the payment, is the best solution in the long term:

Anyone experiencing financial difficulties can call the St Vincent de Paul in Tralee on (066) 712 8021.

