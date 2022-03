People with ideas for startups and business founders are being urged to apply to take part in an event at the RDI Hub in Killorglin next month.

The NDRC Founder Weekend runs from April 8th to 10th.

NDRC is Ireland's national startup accelerator programme, powered by Dogpatch Labs and its regional hub partners, including Killorglin’s RDI Hub.

More details are available on the NDRC website.