Call for An Post to reconsider proposed closure of Listowel delivery service unit

An Post management is being called on to reconsider the proposed closure of the delivery service unit in Listowel.

An Post is considering closing the North Kerry unit and merging it with four district sorting offices at a new site in Tralee.

A spokesperson stated they’ve been looking at the possibility of improving their facilities in Tralee for some time, adding it makes sense to possibly bring a number of delivery offices together at a shared location.

Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney is calling for An Post to reconsider, saying the Listowel unit has 40 employees and serves North Kerry and West Limerick.

Cllr Moloney says it makes no practical sense to have a large geographical area serviced from another part of the county, adding it would result in extra travel for An Post workers to and from the sorting office.