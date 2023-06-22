Advertisement
News

Call for An Post to reconsider proposed closure of Listowel delivery service unit

Jun 22, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Call for An Post to reconsider proposed closure of Listowel delivery service unit Call for An Post to reconsider proposed closure of Listowel delivery service unit
Share this article

An Post management is being called on to reconsider the proposed closure of the delivery service unit in Listowel.

An Post is considering closing the North Kerry unit and merging it with four district sorting offices at a new site in Tralee.

A spokesperson stated they’ve been looking at the possibility of improving their facilities in Tralee for some time, adding it makes sense to possibly bring a number of delivery offices together at a shared location.

Advertisement

Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney is calling for An Post to reconsider, saying the Listowel unit has 40 employees and serves North Kerry and West Limerick.

Cllr Moloney says it makes no practical sense to have a large geographical area serviced from another part of the county, adding it would result in extra travel for An Post workers to and from the sorting office.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus