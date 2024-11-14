Advertisement
News

Cahersiveen woman starts online petition for political action on empty homes

Nov 14, 2024 13:21 By radiokerrynews
A Cahersiveen woman has started an online petition calling on political parties and candidates to take action on empty houses.

Lisa O'Shea, who has spoken about being unable to find a permanent home, was approached by Uplift, an online petitions platform.

It is a delf-described people-powered campaigning community for progressive change.

As of this lunchtime, there are over 1,000 signatories to Ms O'Shea's petition calling for empty homes to be brought back into use.

Lisa O'Shea says there needs to be a full examination as to why buildings are lying idle:

