Cahersiveen woman named Netwatch Kerry Family Carer of the Year

Nov 16, 2022 09:11 By radiokerrynews
Cahersiveen woman named Netwatch Kerry Family Carer of the Year
1. Pictured is Aoife Horgan, Netwatch Kerry Family Carer of the Year
A Cahersiveen woman has been named as Kerry Carer of the Year.

Aoife Horgan was announced as the winner at the Netwatch Family Carer of the Year Awards.

The accolade recognises the contribution of those who provide care at home to loved ones with additional needs.

Ms Horgan, is sole carer to her 8 year old son Elliot, who lives with Sturge Webber Syndrome.

Netwatch Brand Ambassador, Mick Galwey, says family carers are the backbone of our local communities and the Awards offer a chance to highlight their sheer tenacity, selflessness and resilience.

 

