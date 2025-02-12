Cahersiveen homeowner threated by gorse fire calls for changes to system penalising farmers

A man whose home was within 20 feet of a gorse fire in South Kerry says the current situation of penalising farmers for having gorse on land needs to be changed.

Fire fighters spent over seven hours battling a gorse fire in Cahersiveen from Monday night into the early hours of yesterday morning.

The fire came very close to Hugh Horgan’s home; he says it was an anxious and frightening time.

He says at one stage the fire was just four feet from his oil tank at the back of his shed.

Mr Horgan praised the fire service who he says took preventative measures and started a backburn to ensure the safety of his home and others in the area.

Hugh Horgan says there is no such thing as controlled burning with changeable wind conditions and called for changes to the current system: