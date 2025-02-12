Advertisement
News

Cahersiveen homeowner threated by gorse fire calls for changes to system penalising farmers

Feb 12, 2025 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Cahersiveen homeowner threated by gorse fire calls for changes to system penalising farmers
Image by photgrapher Alan Landers
Share this article

A man whose home was within 20 feet of a gorse fire in South Kerry says the current situation of penalising farmers for having gorse on land needs to be changed.

Fire fighters spent over seven hours battling a gorse fire in Cahersiveen from Monday night into the early hours of yesterday morning.

The fire came very close to Hugh Horgan’s home; he says it was an anxious and frightening time.

Advertisement

He says at one stage the fire was just four feet from his oil tank at the back of his shed.

Mr Horgan praised the fire service who he says took preventative measures and started a backburn to ensure the safety of his home and others in the area.

Hugh Horgan says there is no such thing as controlled burning with changeable wind conditions and called for changes to the current system:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Cordal farmer has his last 100 bags of turf stolen
Advertisement
North Kerry councillor airs concerns on impact of new US aluminum tariffs on one of area’s biggest employers
Kerry Mountain Rescue warns hillwalkers to be properly equipped and experienced in wintry conditions
Advertisement

Recommended

North Kerry councillor airs concerns on impact of new US aluminum tariffs on one of area’s biggest employers
Cordal farmer has his last 100 bags of turf stolen
North Kerry man announced as Kerry Association of New York Person of the Year
Cork Airport, Iarnród Éireann and Bus Éireann collaborate in train to plane integrated ticket
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus