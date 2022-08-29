Advertisement
Caherciveen hotel to reopen

Aug 29, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
A Caherciveen hotel is to reopen under new owners.

The Kerry Coast Hotel in the town has been purchased by Kieran and Majella Corcoran.

The facility has been partially opened and will be further revamped and developed over the coming year.

Mr Corcoran said that its hoped that the investment will lead to the creation of up to 12 jobs over time.

He said that he believed the development of the South Kerry Greenway will lead to a bright future for the town of Caherciveen and the surrounding area.

