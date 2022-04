Kerry County Council is seeking expressions of interest to operate a café at the Blennerville Windmill Visitor Complex.

The short-term rental agreement would run until October 31st as a seven-day a week operation, from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Blennerville Windmill is a popular visitor attraction within walking distance of Tralee town centre with free parking.

The closing date for receipt of expressions of interest is April 22nd; the briefing document is available here.